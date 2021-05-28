Advertisement

Panama City Beach swears in new police chief

By Katie Bente
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The new Panama City Beach Police Chief took his oath of office at Thursday’s city council meeting.

JR Talamantez has been with the police department for nearly two decades and is officially the city’s 6th police chief.

Talamantez said his heart goes into this job and into our community. He stood up at the meeting and thanked his family, friends, and coworkers for believing in him, adding he wouldn’t be able to take on such a huge role without the support of his wife.

He said as chief, they’re moving their mission statement to service with integrity, commitment with compassion while safeguarding the public’s trust with transparency.

“Just leave this agency better than I found it. You know I’m not saying we’re in a bad place but I always think about moving forward, just advancing. I’m a very progressive thinker so I want to have this agency to be the representation of professionalism in law enforcement,” he said.

Chief Talamantez said he wants to take care of not only his department but the place he calls home.

