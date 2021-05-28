Panama City Police search for burglary suspect
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are looking for a person suspected of burglary.
Panama City Police say an unidentified black man burglarized a business in the 400 block of W. 11th Street. They say he was wearing a hoodie, shorts, and black sneakers.
If you recognize this man, or if you have any information on this case, contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or on the Panama City PD Tip411 app.
