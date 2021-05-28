Advertisement

This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is...

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Seek is Kaleb Beatteay.

Kaleb graduated Tuesday evening from Arnold High School. Kaleb tells us his plans after graduating include traveling to Texas, Los Angeles, and enjoying the rest of his summer.

He was nominated for this week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week because he took care of his older brother Gage who has Down Syndrome for most of the school year this year.

His teachers say they are incredibly proud of him and he deserved to be recognized for his kindness and hard work.

“It feels good, I feel like a good brother, a good student it is awesome. There isn’t really much to say about it except that I am glad I helped him, helped the school helped us, all that,” Beatteay said.

Kaleb adds once he comes back from his travels he plans on staying local and either wants to become a nurse or a welder.

Congratulations Kaleb!

