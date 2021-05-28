Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another quiet night here in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s. Watch for patchy fog over inland areas Friday morning. On Friday the dry streak continues with lots of sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s at the coast w/upper 80s to low 90s inland. Winds will be Southwest at 10-15 mph. As we head into the weekend a cold front will trigger a few isolated storms Saturday. Rain chances will be just 30%. By Sunday the front slips south and slightly drier air filters in for Sunday and Memorial Day. That will drop lows into the low 60s w/highs in the 80s.

