Two injured in Highway 231 crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crash in Youngstown left two people injured Friday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 231.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a pickup truck was going north on the inside lane. They say an SUV was going south on the inside lane. Officials tell us the truck crossed the middle of the road and the front left fender hit the front left of the SUV.

They say the truck flipped at least once.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

