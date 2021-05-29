Advertisement

DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson

FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris listens to judge Alfred A. Delucchi in a Redwood City, Calif., courtroom, Thursday, July 29, 2004.(Al Golub/The Modesto Bee,Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California district attorney won’t seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife Laci.

In a filing Friday, the Stanislaus County district attorney’s office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court.

The DA said the decision was made in consultation with Laci Peterson’s family.

Justices said the death sentence couldn’t stand because potential jurors were excluded after saying they disagreed with the death penalty.

Peterson’s trial riveted the nation and he was convicted of murdering his wife and their unborn son.

He maintains his innocence and a judge is considering whether to grant a new trial because of juror misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Opening of McDonald's in Panama City on Thursday
Hundreds wait in line at Panama City McDonald’s grand opening on Thursday
Updates waiting to be seen at the Panama City Mall
Panama City residents are still waiting for the Panama City Mall to move forward with redevelopment
A crash in Youngstown left two people injured Friday afternoon.
Two injured in Highway 231 crash
An accident on Highway 231 Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with injuries.
At least two injured in Highway 231 traffic crash
Panama City Police are looking for a person wanted for a burglary suspect.
Panama City Police search for burglary suspect

Latest News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 5-29-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 5-29-2021
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
Singer B.J. Thomas dies of lung cancer
In the attempt to change lanes, the first vehicle hit the front of the second.
Three injured in Walton County crash
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers
Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS...
‘Love Boat,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90