Firefighters make a splash on the last day of school

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Fire Rescue made a splash for student’s last day of school.

Wash the Bus is an annual tradition for Hutchinson Beach Elementary. As students climbed into the busses to head home for summer, firefighters pulled up in the big red truck. And as the busses drove by, the firefighters sprayed them down with their hoses. The kids were so excited, they started jumping and screaming when the water hit the windows.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.