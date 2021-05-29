Florida Highway Patrol enforcing zero-tolerance policy on drinking and driving this holiday weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Memorial Day weekend is here and while it’s a great weekend for fun with family and friends, officials are also aware of the fun people will have with alcohol. One Florida Highway Patrol policy enforced 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year is being cracked down on this holiday weekend. Trooper Darryl Sawyer said they have zero tolerance for drinking and driving.

“If you are impaired, you’re going to jail,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer said they typically make more DUI arrests on holiday weekends because more people are out driving. Sergeant Jason French said your risk of getting into a crash goes up with the added traffic.

“And when you add drinking and driving to that, it doubles that, or maybe even triples that,” said French.

Sawyer said when it comes to drunk drivers, these are the signs of impairment to look out for.

“Swerving, speeding, driving too slow, failure to maintain a lane,” said Sawyer.

French said these signs of impairment are what lead to something more serious.

“It hampers your reaction time and it causes traffic fatalities and crashes,” said French.

The biggest tip they said they can offer people this holiday weekend, is to not get behind the wheel if you’ve had a drink. Both men said some other safety tips people can take are to always have a designated driver set in place before you go out, whether that be a family member, friend, or Uber, and to always wear a seatbelt.

“Obey all the traffic laws, speed limits, be courteous and kind to each other on the road,” said French.

“And if you run into a situation, don’t be afraid to call somebody instead of driving,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer said not only will troopers be patrolling the streets looking for impaired drivers this weekend, but also aggressive and reckless drivers.

“Do your part, drive safe, don’t be drinking and driving, and be safe,” said Sawyer.

This zero-tolerance campaign is put in place because as they said, they want people to “arrive alive.”

Both said you can always contact the FHP if you suspect a drunk driver is on the road. The agency is also running a Click It or Ticket campaign this weekend, so make sure you’re buckled up.

