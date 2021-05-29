Local businesses see a boom this Memorial Day weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Heavy traffic is a familiar sight along Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach and this weekend it will get worse.

That means Memorial Day weekend is here.

Businesses like Moe’s Original Bar B Que see the brunt of it.

“Traffic has definitely been bumper to bumper. I mean, you have to leave, something that would take you ten minutes is going to take you at least an hour to get to now. Lots of foot traffic too. Definitely a lot of people walking up and down the street,” Moe’s Original Bar B Que General Manager Krista Wilson said.

Lots of folks are also walking in and out of stores at Pier Park.

“There have been a lot of people down here compared to where we’re from,” tourist Macy Goss said.

It’s weekends like these that help old and new businesses.

“This is extremely positive for U&I because this town is such a tourist town, so many people are coming in and out all the time. And it’s definitely going to help us be able to grow more and bigger like we want,” U&I Boutique sales associate Chloe Davis said.

“Everywhere is pretty much understaffed right now so I think it’ll definitely help everyone out having these big weekends like this,” Wilson said.

It isn’t just retail and restaurants benefiting from the crowds.

“We’re expecting a huge, huge season,” Shipwreck Island Waterpark General Manager Buddy Wilkes said.

Wilkes said the park has been on the fast track ever since it opened for the season compared to the slower season most of us saw last year.

“You know we’ve never been through a pandemic and now we’re on the post end of the pandemic. So, everybody in Panama City Beach that’s in business is having to deal with no numbers last year, or very low numbers, to incredible numbers and the flow to get to the beach is really good,” Wilkes said.

As Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of summer, employees are looking ahead with a smile on their faces.

