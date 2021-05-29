Memorial Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be a nice weekend over the panhandle. For tonight we will see a few showers and storms while you are sleeping. These storms will move out by Saturday morning and the clouds will gradually exit as well. Lows tonight will fall to near 70. Winds will be SW at 5 mph. The rest of the day we will see sunny skies with highs in the 80s to near 90. Less humid air moves in for Sunday into Monday. That will lead to cooler morning lows both Sunday and Monday morning. Lows will be near 60. Expect highs both Sunday and Monday in the mid 80s. Rain chances return to our area by the mid to latter part of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

