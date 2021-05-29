New Gulf Coast baseball coach talks about the move back to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast baseball program has itself a new head coach, and Friday I was able to chat with that new coach, Tyler Younger, via Zoom. Tyler, a former G-C assistant coach for two seasons in 17 and 18. He then moved to Starkville to be an assistant coach at Mississippi State. Now he’s headed back to the Panhandle, and here , he told me, s why!

“When I was there as an assistant, me and my wife loved it down there. So even when I left to come to Mississippi State in the summer of 18 I told my wife if we ever get the chance to come back down here, and maybe I can be in charge one day, then I am definitely going to jump on that opportunity. So a few weeks ago when Coach Kandler decided to be just the athletic director only, I said well I should at least throw my name in the hat and see what happens. So now here we are. You know I’m excited, the wife is really excited because she loved Panama City. So we’re glad to be coming back.”

Having coach Kandler still on board at Gulf Coast is a big deal for the new coach, since Younger says he’s committed to stay at Mississippi State through its postseason run, however long that may be. So for now, he’ll be doing double duty from Starkville. As for his priority with the new gig?

“I am making note of everything so I kind of understand what needs to be done. And I am in close contact with Coach Kandler, at least once a day so he’s keeping me filled in as far as logistically, what needs to be done. I would say the most important thing to begin with as roster management. And figuring out which guys are leaving, and moving on. And which guys we need to keep and how many guys we need to bring in before August rolls around.”

Spending the last few seasons with an SEC program, well that should help the new Gulf Coast head coach in a variety of ways.

“You know you come here and you’re at the top of the food chain in the Division One baseball world.” says coach Younger. “So you know, just the connections you make here, the resources you have, those type of things will obviously help me moving forward. A lot of things I’ve learned here. You know I’ll take a lot of stuff from coach (Chris) Lemonis. And I helped coach (Scott) Foxhall here with the pitchers, I’ll take a lot of stuff from him and use it in my head coaching career.”

