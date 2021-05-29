Red White and Q kicks off Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re a barbeque lover and looking for something to do Saturday, you’re in luck.

The Red White and Q BBQ Competition will be taking place Saturday in McKenzie Park in downtown Panama City.

A dozen pitmasters will be facing off for a prize, and visitors can enjoy activities ranging from a fun run starting at 9:00 a.m. to a cornhole tournament, as well as plenty of food and drink options.

The event will benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

“So for us, the Children’s Advocacy Center relies heavily on private funds and events like this to be able to support our operations throughout the Panhandle. Ultimately it’s to help us end child abuse and sexual violence,” said Lori Allen, Executive Director for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

The event will last until 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.