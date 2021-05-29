Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A few storms rolled through the area earlier this morning, but another clear and hot day prevailed across the Panhandle.

Temperatures for Sunday will be a little cooler than Saturday, with lower humidity leading to nearly perfect conditions. Humidity will begin to return for the workweek, with rain chances returning by Tuesday. Rain chances increase later into the week, with storms possible by Thursday.

Hurricane season begins in three days, but no current threats across the Atlantic basin.

You can watch my full forecast above.

