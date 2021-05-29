Students and faculty reflect on this past school year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday was the last day of school for Bay County students. With online learning and wearing masks, most agreed it’s been one of the toughest years in the books. Students and faculty at Hutchinson Beach Elementary said they’re excited to be turning the page on this school year.

This school year has been anything but traditional.

“I mean the kids are always excited to start a school year and this was so different. It was such a huge challenge,” Principal Glenda Nouskhajian said.

Switching between online and in-person learning wasn’t easy for some students.

“The biggest problem for me has to be getting caught up. There was a lot of struggling everywhere,” fifth-grade student Conall Paramore said.

Even when everyone was back in the classroom, masks were still mandatory, making it hard for teachers and faculty to connect with their students.

“I greet the kids every morning and when you have a mask, you really can’t tell what type of day they’re going to start with because you couldn’t see a smile, you couldn’t a frown,” Nouskhajian said.

Students said wearing the masks was a challenge.

“Because it distracted everyone,” Paramore said.

It was more than just a distraction for fourth-grader Victoria Schulstadt.

“When we were doing PE, I have asthma so it was really, really hard. So when we were doing push-ups, it was really hard for me to breathe with it over my nose and my mouth,” Schulstadt said.

This has been a school year like no other and it hasn’t been an easy adjustment for many of the students. But things have been looking up and slowly getting back to normal. And the kids seem to be excited about it.

“I actually get to be with my friends and not have to worry about wearing masks in the group,” Schulstadt said.

“Honestly when they {the masks} were gone, we all were so happy,” Paramore said.

For students still needing a little extra help catching up, Bay District Schools is offering a learning recovery program over the summer.

“They’ll be able to bridge those gaps that they had from the 2020 school year. And they’ll be able to move forward into the next school year with all the knowledge they need,” teacher Heather Kirkpatrick said.

Whatever it takes for everyone to get back on track when next year rolls around.

“Like knock on wood everything is going to be perfect and everyone’s going to have a very successful school year,” Nouskhajian said.

Nearly 200 students at Beach Elementary signed up for Bay District School’s summer learning recovery program.

