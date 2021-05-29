Advertisement

Three injured in Walton County crash

In the attempt to change lanes, the first vehicle hit the front of the second.
In the attempt to change lanes, the first vehicle hit the front of the second.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Three people are injured after two cars crashed in Walton County Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the first vehicle was merging onto State Road 10 from State Road 285 when it hit another vehicle in the eastbound lanes of State Road 10.

In the attempt to change lanes, the first vehicle hit the front of the second.

The driver and passenger in the first vehicle, a woman and a man from Margate, were both seriously injured.

The driver in the second vehicle, a woman from Crestview, suffered minor injuries.

