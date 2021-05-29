Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Santa Rosa Beach this Memorial Day weekend

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Memorial Day is a holiday in which we remember those who’ve paid the ultimate price defending our freedom, and the Vietnam War was one of the deadliest in American history.

“It was 58,289 people that were killed in the Vietnam War,” Ret. Army Colonel Don Taylor said.

A Vietnam memorial wall is on display in South Walton, right before you get to the beach.

“Memorial Day itself is important because that’s when we remember our fallen,” Doc Russo, wall manager for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial said.

Russo drives the traveling Vietnam Memorial wall around the country and said bringing it to Santa Rosa Beach is important.

“I have a cousin who’s on the wall, and I’m a member of the organization that actually owns the wall and I made a promise to his mom years ago that as long as I was able, he and the other 58,000 men and women wouldn’t be forgotten,” Russo said.

Russo isn’t alone.

For Taylor, the memorial is more than just names on a wall.

“And when I think back to my flight class out of 78 at Fort Rucker Alabama we had over a dozen pilots killed in Vietnam from that class alone, so it really means something to me to honor them and their families,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the wall brings back memories for some and gives closure to others.

“I myself, even though I’ve seen the one in Washington D.C. several times, I come back and what I do, I look at the first wingman that I lost, and it happens to be Clayton A. Fannin, and he was killed in January of ’63 on an armed reconnaissance mission,” Taylor said.

He adds that the memorial teaches history to future generations.

“And then six days before I got ready to come out of my first tour in August of ’63 my second wingman, Ed Cribb was shot down and killed, so that means an awful lot to see their names,” Taylor said.

Names that will be engraved in the history of our country forever.

The traveling Vietnam Memorial wall is on display at the chapel at Crosspoint off of Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach.

You can see it now through Tuesday morning.

Monday there will also be a memorial day service at the Gulf Cemetery, across the street from the church, at 10 a.m.

