Florida Highway Patrol makes arrest in DUI crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was arrested after being involved in a crash while under the influence.

Friday night around 9:15 p.m., an ATV was traveling westbound on Elmore Road. The vehicle traveled into the north shoulder and landed in a ditch.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the driver and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger suffered critical injuries.

Officials say the driver was charged with DUI and serious bodily injury to another.

