One arrested in Panama City Beach stabbing
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
One woman was arrested in Panama City Beach after a stabbing at a local condominium Saturday morning.
Panama City Beach police officials say officers arrested Shiyo Wrighten, 19, of Alexandria, Louisana.
Officials say Wrighten and her friend got into an argument inside a rental unit at Laketown Wharf. The argument escalated and Wrighten got a knife from the kitchen and allegedly stabbed the victim in the stomach one time.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later released.
Officials say Wrighten was charged with one count of aggravated battery.
The investigation is ongoing.
