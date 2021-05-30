Red, White, and Q benefits Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Barbecuing for a good cause, that’s what folks were up to Saturday in downtown Panama City.

Hundreds of people showed out at McKenzie Park for what was named Red, White, and Q.

There were several booths from local businesses, a corn hole tournament, and live music.

Proceeds benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Jeremy Mathis with the Children’s Advocacy Center said it was a great day for people to get out and do something to help the kids.

“The main thing is, given the pandemic, and given the last year that we’ve had, the country’s been shut down, the organizations such as the children’s advocacy center couldn’t do the events that they would normally do to support the kids with abuse or neglect in the 14th judicial circuit,” Mathis said.

This was the first year of the Red, White, and Q barbecue competition.

