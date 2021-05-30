Springfield police arrest man for alleged sexual assault

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Springfield police arrested one man after he allegedly sexually assaulted two local teen girls.

Police officials said two sisters, ages 17 and 19 years old, saw a man standing outside their home Friday evening, the girls then opened the door.

Officials said the man, identified as Jason Dowdell, allegedly forced his way into the home and sexually assaulted both girls.

The suspect remained inside the home for six hours, sexually abusing both of the victims.

When the girls’ mother came home, she was physically attacked by the suspect, choked, and held at knifepoint.

Dowdell was later found a short distance from the victims’ residence and was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

Once identified by the victims, Dowdell was taken to the Bay County Jail and charged with armed burglary, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault among other charges.

Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts said the suspect could be facing life in prison.

“I just really want to thank our partners, our citizens, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, their investigative unit was ready to immediately respond and assist as well and the Children’s Advocacy Center; these girls were held in their home for hours, bound and held at different times,” Roberts said.

