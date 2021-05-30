Advertisement

Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

By WXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Authorities in North Carolina are preparing charges after they say a high school student was assaulted by a group of students and a parent.

Deputies say the Tuesday morning incident grew out of a fight between two teenage girls at a bus stop the day before.

One of the girls texted a group of friends, including an 18-year-old and a parent, to come to school the next day to help her get revenge. The student told them that a door would be propped open for them to enter through.

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern Guilford High School and began to attack her.

Faculty members and the school resource officer immediately came to the victim’s defense. She suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say the attackers tried to escape but were detained at the scene. They were identified as three students from Southern Guilford High, three students from other county high schools, an 18-year-old and a parent of one of the students.

The students under 18 will face juvenile assault charges. Those from Southern Guilford High were suspended from school, and the others will likely also face school-related discipline, deputies say.

The adults will face more serious charges, including assault, trespassing and inciting a riot.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing.
One arrested in Panama City Beach stabbing
Officials say the driver was charged with DUI and serious bodily injury to another.
Florida Highway Patrol makes arrest in DUI crash
Grand Opening of McDonald's in Panama City on Thursday
Hundreds wait in line at Panama City McDonald’s grand opening on Thursday
In the attempt to change lanes, the first vehicle hit the front of the second.
Three injured in Walton County crash
Springfield police arrest a man for alleged sexual assault.
Springfield police arrest man for alleged sexual assault

Latest News

A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Police: 2 dead, 20+ injured in Florida banquet hall shooting
Deadly weekend in Miami
Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the...
Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
White House gives GOP 1 week to reach deal on infrastructure
These images show Kieran Moise's hair, before and after getting it cut.
Air Force Academy-bound Alabama teen donates his hair to kids battling cancer