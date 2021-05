WJHG picks up 16 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was an eventful night in the WJHG Newsroom.

Saturday, the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists hosted their virtual awards ceremony, honoring journalists for their work in 2020.

WJHG was recognized in 16 categories, including:

Winner, Overall Station of the Year - Small market

Winner, Breaking News- Station - “Tornado Hits Downtown Panama City”

Finalist, Team Coverage - “Mussett Bayou Wildfire”

Finalist, Consumer, Financial, Economic Reporting - “Businesses Change Due To COVID-19″

Winner, Series/Franchise - Hard - “The Evolution of Spring Break” - Gretchen Kernbach

Winner, Education Reporting Series - “Panama City Charter School Discussions” - Olivia Michael

Winner, Feature Reporting Light - “Poplar Springs Graduation Night” - Joel Sebastianelli

Winner, Feature Reporting Cultural & Historical - “What’s In A Name?” - Ron Marasco

Winner, Use of Sound - “Beauty From Ashes” - Olivia Michael

Winner, Sports Reporting - “Poplar Springs Senior Night” - Joel Sebastianelli

Finalist, Weather Reporting Series - “Hurricane Sally Coverage”

Finalist, Public Affairs - “WJHG Mental Health Town Hall”

Finalist, Political, Government, Election Reporting - “Newschannel 7 Election Coverage”

Winner, Reporter - Gretchen Kernbach

Winner, Weathercaster - Chris Smith

Finalist, Weathercaster - Ryan Michaels

