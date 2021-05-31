Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the driver was charged with DUI and serious bodily injury to another.
Florida Highway Patrol makes arrest in DUI crash
The investigation is ongoing.
One arrested in Panama City Beach stabbing
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Springfield police arrest a man for alleged sexual assault.
Springfield police arrest man for alleged sexual assault
An Inlet Beach man is dead after a hit and run Monday morning.
UPDATE: Vehicle, driver wanted in connection with deadly hit and run located

Latest News

Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Hundreds gather on 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
Rain chances are on the increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
Manhunt in Miami: Chilling new video shows masked shooters
Honoring the fallen and the flag they stood for, we hear from a different point of view this...
Eagle Scout Memorial Day Ceremony