Decades long Memorial Day tradition returns to Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City tradition that’s been missed for the past two years made its return Monday morning. A tropical system in 2019 and the pandemic in 2020 canceled the annual Memorial Day Observance at Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

American flags lined up as far as the eye could see, marking a decades-long tradition at Kent Forest. The ceremony was filled with stories, songs, and a wreath presentation to show thanks to our fallen servicemen and women.

“We can’t forget you,” Darrel Hertz, E-4 Specialist Veteran for the United States Army, said. “You’re buried over here or you’re buried over there. Your daughter has grown up without a father, she’s never had a father.”

This day is more than just a day off of work.

“To me, this is just honoring those that have gone before,” Keith Foster, Commander for the United States Navy, said. “I’ve lost friends, I’ve lost comrades, it means just a lot to me to remember them and their service. Along with my grandfather who served in the Army during World War II.”

“That’s what Memorial Day is, a time to say, you can’t hardly do it but, a time to say thank you,” Hertz said. “We want to honor you; we want to remember you for the freedom and the liberty your life has given to us.”

Veterans at the event said honoring the fallen is even more special when you can do it with the community.

“I’ve seen a lot of support from the community for the sailors and the airmen over at Tyndall,” Foster said. “I’ve seen a lot of it. Great community and I appreciate all of their support.”

“It was wonderful to come here today and this year to see all the vets here, and it really moved my heart,” Hertz said.

No matter how you spend Memorial Day, the message will always be the same. We will not forget.

