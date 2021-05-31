Franklin County Sheriff recommends boaters use their lanyard kill switch

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County Sheriff’s officials are sending a warning out to anyone who might be driving a boat for Memorial Day.

Sheriff A.J. Smith is recommending everyone who can to use their kill switch on their boat. While using a lanyard kill switch is a federal law and not a state law in Florida, Smith is telling everyone to go ahead and use it because it is a good safety measure to follow.

”It is really safe, so if you do fall out of the boat, the engine is killed and you will be able to get back in the boat instead of watching your boat drive off into eternity,” Smith said.

He said for anyone driving a boat, especially for Memorial Day, to just be aware. He says it is just like driving a car: know what is going on around you, know where your passengers are, and pay attention.

