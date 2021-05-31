Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff recommends boaters use their lanyard kill switch

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County Sheriff’s officials are sending a warning out to anyone who might be driving a boat for Memorial Day.

Sheriff A.J. Smith is recommending everyone who can to use their kill switch on their boat. While using a lanyard kill switch is a federal law and not a state law in Florida, Smith is telling everyone to go ahead and use it because it is a good safety measure to follow.

”It is really safe, so if you do fall out of the boat, the engine is killed and you will be able to get back in the boat instead of watching your boat drive off into eternity,” Smith said.

He said for anyone driving a boat, especially for Memorial Day, to just be aware. He says it is just like driving a car: know what is going on around you, know where your passengers are, and pay attention.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the driver was charged with DUI and serious bodily injury to another.
Florida Highway Patrol makes arrest in DUI crash
The investigation is ongoing.
One arrested in Panama City Beach stabbing
Springfield police arrest a man for alleged sexual assault.
Springfield police arrest man for alleged sexual assault
In the attempt to change lanes, the first vehicle hit the front of the second.
Three injured in Walton County crash
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

KENT-FORREST LAWN FUNERAL ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
Memorial Day service at local funeral home.
Honoring our Nation’s soliders
The local golf business is booming.
Golf Business Booming
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith recommends boat safety.
Memorial Day Boat Safety
SUNDAY EVENING WX 5-30-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 5-30-2021