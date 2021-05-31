Golf industry sees boom during pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since golf is an outdoor pastime, it’s easy to play while following proper COVID-19 guidelines.

“Just because yes, it is outdoors, social distancing all of that stuff,” Bay Point Golf Club General Manager Ryan Mulvey said.

The ease of following COVID-19 protocols allowed the industry to boom over the past year.

“So sometimes when you have a pandemic or certain situations in the market it can really help certain businesses and I think golf was definitely one of them. Especially around here in Panama City Beach because there are so few golf courses and there are so many travelers to this area so we have definitely reaped those benefits,” Mulvey said.

Over at the Bay Point Golf Club, Mulvey said this past March was the busiest March the golf course has ever seen.

“Definitely was a record-breaking march for us for sure but really it has kind of continued all the way through. You know we are now in Memorial Day Weekend and the summertime but even April and May have been some of the biggest months we have had at the Bay Point Golf Club,” Mulvey said.

And Mulvey said he expects this summer season to break records as well.

One golfer traveling from Arkansas, Braden Jarnagin, said he has already golfed almost four times as much this year compared to last year.

“I don’t know, I am just tired of being inside and enjoying the weather, and golf courses are a little more lenient now on how many people can play. I think people are kind of like me, getting tired of being at home and ready to get out and about so,” Jarnagin said.

Mulvey believes this positive trend will continue to grow for a while.

