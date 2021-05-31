Honoring our Nation’s soliders

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All branches of the military will be present at an annual Memorial Day service that is happening today at Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. This event will be open to the public. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello joined us live this morning with details on the event.

Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemeteries announced today that it will be hosting its’ annual Memorial Day event on Monday, May 31, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to honor and remember our Fallen Heroes. This service has been a tradition at Kent-Forest Lawn for over 40 years. All branches of the military will be present for the ceremony which will include a fly-over, 21 gun salute, and the display of American flags flying around the cemetery which recognizes soldiers who have died at war and are buried in the cemetery. There will be refreshments on hand provided by Kent-Forest Lawn.

