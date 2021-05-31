Local boy scout and sea cadets honor the fallen, unveil service project

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Honoring the fallen and the flag they stood for.

Some locals spent their Memorial Day remembering our nation’s heroes and unveiling a new service project.

“When you think about Memorial Day, you think about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the United States and the freedoms. The flag is all we have to remember them by,” Joe Hajik said at a flag-raising ceremony at the Bay County Shooting Range. “Today, we honor them as best as we know-how. If I were to ask but one thing of each of you here today, teach your fellow neighbors, friends, and most importantly, the young ones of the selfless sacrifice and why they are free to this day.”

“To me, it’s not just another three-day weekend. It’s a day for us to honor our fallen and to take that moment to respect so many families, especially in our community, being a military town. We have Tyndall and whatnot,” North Bay Haven Sea Cadet Stevens Roberson said.

Local boy scout Kaial Hajik read from “I am Old Glory.”

“I am the flag of the United States of America. My name is Old Glory. I fly atop the world’s tallest buildings. I stand watch in America’s halls of justice. I fly majestically over great institutions of learning,” Kaial said.

“We always do something to honor our fallen on Memorial Day, so it was important to us... and it was perfect timing on Kaial’s part,” Roberson said.

“I stand for peace – honor – truth and justice. I stand for freedom,” Kaial said.

“It all couples together as a way seaming dedication of the flag, our veterans, Memorial Day, and to make sure the flags have a proper retirement respectfully,” Joe said.

“This is essentially a retired U.S. Flag repository.... my idea stemmed a year ago at the landfill when we found millions, or not, hundreds of covered flags in dirt all over the landfill in worn-out buckets. It was sad to see that our nation’s symbol be trashed like that because some people do not know how to properly discard flags and I feel like this is a good way to deposit it,” Kaial said.

Kaial’s eagle scout project was a flag dropbox, where folks can properly dispose of their American flags. He and his father, Joe, unveiled the box on Monday after the flag-raising ceremony.

“Those who gave the ultimate sacrifice are our fellow airmen, soldiers, sailors, marines, and coast guard men, who helped build this great nation and the freedoms we enjoy today,” Joe said.

You can find this dropbox at the Bay County Shooting Range.

When you discard of your flag, you can email a picture doing so to Allegiance Flag Supply to receive a coupon to buy a brand new flag.

