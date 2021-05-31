Local movie industry booming, despite pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic hit most businesses hard but the Grand Pier Park isn’t letting COVID-19 slow it down.

Many movies were postponed last year, and part of this year, due to COVID restrictions.

Now that things are getting back on track, attendance, and movie options are increasing.

Guests are not required to wear masks if they’ve been vaccinated but all employees are still masking up.

The theatre opened back up last August and general manager Macen Payne said they’re back and better than ever.

”We had really good early projections to show that we were going to have a big interest in coming here, and plus with all the new titles we have coming out ... we have a bunch of different genres of movies ... that will be palatable for everybody, whatever their interests are,” Payne said.

Tickets are being sold for every other seat in the theatres and Payne said they’re easily selling out movies.

Guests also have the option of renting out a theatre for a private screening, which Payne said adds to the business.

”We’re happy to have everyone back, super excited to be open; it’s awesome seeing so many familiar faces back and a lot of the tourists coming in from other areas are really excited to be here too,” Payne said.

