Advertisement

Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas

This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.(Source: Kerr County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man has been arrested in Texas, accused of plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that 28-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins is charged with making a terroristic threat.

Investigators said they intercepted a message from Blevins on Thursday indicating he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting,” and that the threat included Walmart.

Blevins was arrested Friday.

Stay vigilant, Kerr County. Our Office, other local law enforcement departments, and federal law enforcement work every...

Posted by Kerr County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 30, 2021

Authorities searched his home and found firearms, ammunition, and more, including what officials called “radical ideology paraphernalia” such as books, flags and handwritten documents.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Blevins’ behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the driver was charged with DUI and serious bodily injury to another.
Florida Highway Patrol makes arrest in DUI crash
The investigation is ongoing.
One arrested in Panama City Beach stabbing
Springfield police arrest a man for alleged sexual assault.
Springfield police arrest man for alleged sexual assault
In the attempt to change lanes, the first vehicle hit the front of the second.
Three injured in Walton County crash
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales,...
Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years
Military spouses find healing with 'therapeutic' songwriting program
Military spouses find healing with ‘therapeutic’ songwriting program
KENT-FORREST LAWN FUNERAL ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
Memorial Day service at local funeral home.
Honoring our Nation’s soliders
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Nations begin 3 weeks of grueling climate talks online