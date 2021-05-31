Memorial Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with just a few wispy upper level clouds cruising by. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for our Memorial Day.

Temperatures are pleasant out the door this morning, even cool in some spots! We’re waking up in the 60s on the coast with some upper 50s inland. Dress comfortably as we’ll still warm up into a toasty afternoon.

Highs today top out in the mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s near 90° inland this afternoon. It’ll feel warmer as we increase our humidity throughout the day today as well. Heat indices will be closer to the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s for inland areas. There’s no shortage of heat in the forecast for the days ahead as well.

With high pressure back in place across the Eastern United States, we’ll see a fairly quiet week ahead with plenty of sunshine. It’ll be a fairly summery set up for us toward the end of the week with heat and humidity of the day, plus the sea breeze, leading toward a chance for an afternoon scattered shower or thunderstorm. But those will be largely hit or miss and more likely inland than for the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s on the coast to near 90° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has us in a summery stretch this week with little to no rain and plenty of heat ahead.

