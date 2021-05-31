Phillies outfielder and Port St. Joe alum, Roman Quinn suffers Achilles injury; out for the seaon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Roman Quinn, a 2011 Port St. Joe graduate, now Phillies outfielder suffered a season-ending injury during Philadelphia’s game Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the fifth inning, Quinn rounded third base when he ruptured his left Achilles tendon and had to be carted off the field. However, the former Tiger Shark did end up scoring the run as he was intending before the injury happened.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Quinn was put on the 60 day injury list and general manager, Joe Girardi confirmed that he would likely be done for the year. Quinn will undergo surgery later this week, but an Achilles rupture recovery typically takes nine months to a year.

Quinn has appeared in 28 games for the Phillies this year and started the last three during Bryce Harper’s absence. He was replaced on the roster by Travis Jankowski for Sunday’s game.

Philadelphia lost both games over the weekend and lost to Cincinnati Monday in the game one of their series against the Reds.

