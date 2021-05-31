UPDATE: Vehicle, driver wanted in connection with deadly hit and run located

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 05/31/21

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have located the car and driver they believe was involved in the fatal hit and run Monday morning. They say the vehicle was not far from the scene of the crash.

Deputies say when the investigation is completed by the Florida Highway Patrol, more information will be released.

An Inlet Beach man is dead after a hit and run Monday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 45-year-old was hit by a vehicle, possibly a 2011-2014 model white Nissan Juke, while driving west on Highway 98 near North Walton Lakeshore Drive.

Troopers say the man was found when daylight arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information in this case, call your local law enforcement.

