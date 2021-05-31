Workweek Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunshine prevailed yet again for today, and no changes are expected for Memorial Day.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s for tomorrow, with little cloud cover expected. Conditions remain steady until the middle of the week, when moisture begins returning to the area. Storm chances will also spike towards the end of the week. Two days until Hurricane Season!

