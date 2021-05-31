Advertisement

Workweek Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunshine prevailed yet again for today, and no changes are expected for Memorial Day.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s for tomorrow, with little cloud cover expected. Conditions remain steady until the middle of the week, when moisture begins returning to the area. Storm chances will also spike towards the end of the week. Two days until Hurricane Season!

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the driver was charged with DUI and serious bodily injury to another.
Florida Highway Patrol makes arrest in DUI crash
The investigation is ongoing.
One arrested in Panama City Beach stabbing
Springfield police arrest a man for alleged sexual assault.
Springfield police arrest man for alleged sexual assault
In the attempt to change lanes, the first vehicle hit the front of the second.
Three injured in Walton County crash
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's current conditions.
Memorial Day Forecast
SUNDAY EVENING WX 5-30-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 5-30-2021
Saturday Evening Forecast
SATURDAY EVENING WX 5-29-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 5-29-2021