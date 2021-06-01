Advertisement

Farmers market coming to Panama City Beach

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Who knew an ear of corn or fresh tomato could improve your health, your community, and the environment, all at the same time? Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with one local group who is bringing a farmers market to Panama City Beach.

Market on the Meadows will kick off on June 1st from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. You can find this farmers market every first and third Tuesday of the month. It will be located at the Bay Point Golf Course, on the fairway at the intersection bend of Magnolia Beach Road and Delwood Beach Road.

This market will feature more than just food! With over 40 vendors, there will be something for everybody.

For all the details, watch Sam’s live interview.

