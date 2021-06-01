Advertisement

Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held at Aaron Bessant Park Veterans Memorial

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While Memorial Day does mean a three-day weekend for most, others want you to remember the real reason we honor this holiday. A remembrance ceremony was held at Aaron Bessant Park Veterans Memorial to do just that: remember the fallen.

In a community rich with the military, Veterans of Foreign War Post Commander Mary Lemburg said the veterans memorial was a perfect place for the ceremony.

“For some of the veterans here, they saw the soldier fall on the battlefield beside them. For others, we were with the families as the remains came home or we were at their funerals. I attended many funerals and I said to the mothers, ‘I’m burying a soldier today, but you’re burying a son. I can’t fathom your pain,’” said Lemburg.

NewsChannel 7′s Neysa Wilkins opened the ceremony by singing the National Anthem. The ceremony also included the color guard from Arnold High School Junior ROTC posting the colors. Beach Councilman Michael Jarman and Commander from the American Lesion 402 Bob Hoffman were guest speakers.

For Lemburg, she said it was an honor to remember the fallen along with so many men and women who served in the military.

“For all of the veterans here, the members of VFW, ten triple nickel, there’s a name or names that are in our hearts all the time. We keep them in our hearts, but Memorial Day is when they come to the forefront. Sometimes painfully as we remember those fallen,” she said.

The two commanders and Jarman laid a wreath at the entrance to the memorial. Lemburg said they will also hold a July 4th and Veterans Day remembrance celebration.

