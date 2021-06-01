Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night here in the panhandle w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be Light & Variable. As we head back to work Tuesday the sunny and dry weather continues. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be East before turning South at 5-10 mph. We will see a small chance of a few showers (20%) mainly along the seabreeze front in the afternoon. The rain chances will increase by late this week and into next weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

