Sea turtle released back into Gulf from Inlet Beach

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An injured sea turtle is now recovered and back in the Gulf.

Tuesday morning Gulf World Marine Institute released “Miss Leia” back into her home. The loggerhead sea turtle was stranded at Russell Fields Pier and had fishing hook and line injuries.

The fishermen who found her called Florida wildlife officials.

After a couple of months, she is healthy and back in the Gulf. Miss Leia was released from Inlet Beach.

Gulf World’s Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain said every time they release an animal back into its home, it’s a special day.

‘It’s great to help these endangered and protected species get out there, all sea turtle species are considered protected and so we’re just happy to do our part, it’s important for conservation,” Albrittain said.

If you see a stranded or dead sea turtle, do not try to put it back in the water. Instead, Gulf World wants you to call Florida Fish and Wildlife at *FWC.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.