State website a one-stop shop for disaster preparedness information

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis highlights “Prepare Florida” for the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. “Prepare Florida” is an initiative to encourage Floridians to be prepared this hurricane season. CFO Patronis’ website, PrepareFL.com, offers information and resources for disaster preparedness.

“As we begin the 2021 Hurricane Season, it is my top priority to ensure Floridians have the tools and resources they need to prepare for the next storm before it takes aim at our state. While Floridians know all too well the devastation hurricanes can have on their lives, it’s easy to not take the threat seriously. An above-normal hurricane season is predicted, with the possibility of up to five major hurricanes. As we’ve seen in the past, hurricanes can form and strengthen quickly, leaving little time to prepare and evacuate. The time is now to prepare and protect your home and business. Do not wait until a storm is approaching. Prepare now, Florida!” said Patronis.

The “Prepare Florida” website serves as a one-stop-shop including information on the following:

• An Emergency Preparedness Toolkit designed to help you prepare a home inventory and organize your financial information before and after a disaster.

• A Natural Disasters – Are You Prepared guide to inform consumers on insurance and financial preparation in the event of a natural disaster.

• A guide to navigating the flood insurance claims process.

• Information on the Assignment of Benefits (AOB) process and how it can impact a homeowner.

• Tips on what to expect after filing a homeowners insurance claim related to a hurricane.

Visit PrepareFL.com for more information and to start your disaster plan today. CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline is available to assist Floridians with insurance issues and the claims process. Call the toll-free helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236), to talk to a knowledgeable insurance specialist Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

