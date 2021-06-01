Advertisement

Steven Seagal joins Russian political party

FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Action star Steven Seagal has joined a political party in Russia.

State news agency TASS reports the U.S.-born actor was given a membership card for a party called A Just Russia – For Truth by the party’s chairman.

He was previously a member of the For Truth party, one of the parties that merged to form A Just Russia – For Truth, according to TASS.

Seagal will reportedly work with the party on environmental issues.

The party said Seagal can’t run for office because of his U.S. citizenship, but foreign citizens can join political parties as long as they also hold Russian citizenship.

Seagal was granted his Russian citizenship in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Inlet Beach man is dead after a hit and run Monday morning.
UPDATE: Vehicle, driver wanted in connection with deadly hit and run located
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Panama City Beach used to be known as a driving destination, but according to airport officials...
Airport officials say PCB is now a flying destination thanks to pandemic
PCB FARMERS MARKET
Farmers market coming to Panama City Beach
Officials say the driver was charged with DUI and serious bodily injury to another.
Florida Highway Patrol makes arrest in DUI crash

Latest News

This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
In this photo provided by Heights Libraries, Sara Phillips, a branch manager with Heights...
Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late
Florida is now the seventh state to enact a law prohibiting transgender women from competing in...
DeSantis signs prohibition on Trans athletes competing in Women’s sports