Toddler dies after truck backing up hits her

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A two-year-old girl has died after getting hit by a pickup truck in Freeport Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 35-year-old Freeport man was backing out of his driveway when the girl walked up to the truck.

They said the man did not see the girl and backed over her. Officials say she died from her injuries.

