Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight over NWFL w/lows in the 60s. As we move into Wednesday the heat will again be on and the rain chances a little lower (10%). Highs will be in the mid 80s at the coast and near 90 inland. Over the rest of the week a cold front will approach from the west increasing the moisture over our area and giving us better rain chance by the weekend (40%). Right now it looks like those rain chances will be typical scattered storms for this time of year. Temperatures over the rest of the week will be in the 80s to near 90 for highs w/lows in the 60s to near 70.

