Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s another quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with a few upper level clouds and a small marine layer of clouds developing around the Forgotten Coast. Many will see plenty of sunshine out the door this morning and even those with a bit of the marine layer will eventually find there way into sunshine as the day unfolds.

We’re all waking up more mild than yesterday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s out the door this morning. Dress comfortably as we’ll still warm up into a toasty afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s near 90° inland this afternoon. It’ll feel warmer as we increase our humidity throughout the day today as well. Heat indices will be closer to the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s for inland areas.

There’s no shortage of heat in the forecast for the days ahead as well. With high pressure back in place across the Eastern United States, we’ll see a fairly quiet week ahead with plenty of sunshine. It’ll be a fairly summery set up for us toward the end of the week with heat and humidity of the day, plus the sea breeze, leading toward a chance for an afternoon scattered shower or thunderstorm.

But those will be largely hit or miss and more likely inland than for the coast. There’s only a 10% chance our inland areas see one of those brief, isolated and small, stray showers today.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s on the coast to near 90° inland. Just a 10% chance of a brief shower inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has us in a summery stretch this week with little to no rain in the early week and plenty of heat ahead.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.