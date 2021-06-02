Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital is celebrating 10 years of helping our military service members

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sometimes the men and women who serve our country and fight for our freedoms need someone to fight for them. And a local mental health facility is trying to do just that.

Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Military Resiliency Program.

The initiative helps active-duty members and veterans cope with mental health challenges.

“We started this unit with one patient and from there it has grown to what it is now. We have 30 beds for active duty and 8 beds for veterans,” Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital CEO Time Bedford said.

The program provides individualized treatment for members who may be dealing with a number of different challenges like PTSD, a substance-related diagnosis, or dual diagnosis.

“A lot of people hide their PTSD by using alcohol, illicit drugs things like that and so normally what we do is start treating that, and a lot of the PTSD will then come out,” Bedford said.

Clinical Director Jeffery Stone tell us the program does have some advantages.

“Here the advantage they have is that they are surrounded by other military members. These are other individuals who either are in the same branch of the military, [or] another branch, but they are all serving together,” Stone said.

Bedford tells us while the program has had a lot of success, sometimes all these men and women need is someone who will just listen.

“We do special trauma therapy, EMDR mainly, it just helps so much. They can either relive it and have a different outcome. But sometimes there isn’t a lot you can do other than have a good ear to listen and be respectful,” Bedford said.

The staff in the military resiliency unit are either veterans, military family members or have gone through military culture training.

