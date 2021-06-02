Emerald Coast Junior Woman’s Club kick off summer drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local volunteer organization has a plan to help collect books for kids in Northwest Florida this summer.

The GFWC Emerald Coast Junior Woman’s Club in Panama City has kicked off its summer drive.

The organization will collect both new and used books for the Little Free Libraries of “District 2.”

The drive is part of the “Book Heroes” project founded by Shannon Bailey, the Florida past director of Junior Clubs for 2018 through 2020.

The Little Free Library sits outside certain businesses in our area.

”We collect books all year round, but we’re hoping for a really big push during the month of June. We know a lot of teachers are out of school right now and are gonna be cleaning out those classroom libraries and cleaning out their houses. So we’re hoping that maybe over the summer people will take time to find a book, a set of books, maybe their children don’t read anymore,” said Elana Hatcher, Vice President of GFWC Emerald Coast Junior Woman’s Club.

Hatcher says those wanting to find a book can find locations outside the Woman’s Club of Panama City on Cove Boulevard, in St. Andrews, in front of Los Antojitos, one in Callaway, and even one as far as Defuniak Springs.

Those wanting to donate can drop off books at Exit Sands Realty and The Price Law Firm.

For those interested in donating and are unable to make it out to one of the drop-off locations, you can email the organization or visit its website.

