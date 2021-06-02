Advertisement

FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCB FARMERS MARKET
Farmers market coming to Panama City Beach
A two-year-old girl has died after getting hit by a pickup truck in Freeport Tuesday afternoon...
Toddler dies after truck backing up hits her
An Inlet Beach man is dead after a hit and run Monday morning.
UPDATE: Vehicle, driver wanted in connection with deadly hit and run located
Panama City Beach used to be known as a driving destination, but according to airport officials...
Airport officials say PCB is now a flying destination thanks to pandemic
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out

Latest News

FILE - This April 14, 2016 file photo, show the completed 16th floor of the Ally Detroit...
Ally Bank ends all overdraft fees, first large bank to do so
Interest rates for new undergraduate federal student loans will rise from 2.75% to 3.73% for...
Federal student loan interest rates to increase July 1
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy
A Fort Walton Beach man is facing charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said he...
Fort Walton Beach man stabbed during attack at convenience store
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden pushes for US voting rights law as restrictions mount