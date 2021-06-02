Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach man stabbed during attack at convenience store

A Fort Walton Beach man is facing charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said he...
A Fort Walton Beach man is facing charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said he stabbed a man outside of a Beal Parkway convenience store Tuesday night.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man is facing charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said he stabbed a man outside of a Beal Parkway convenience store Tuesday night.

Deputies said David Pardo, 29, of Fort Walton Beach got into an argument with the victim when he allegedly stabbed the 50-year-old man in his side.

When deputies arrived on scene, they allegedly found a bloody knife in the suspect’s pants. Officials said Okaloosa County EMS personnel happened to be at the convenience store when the stabbing occurred. They were able to give the man medical assistance.

Deputies said the victim has a collapsed lung from injuries he received during the incident. He’s currently undergoing surgery.

Pardo has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony violation of probation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCB FARMERS MARKET
Farmers market coming to Panama City Beach
A two-year-old girl has died after getting hit by a pickup truck in Freeport Tuesday afternoon...
Toddler dies after truck backing up hits her
An Inlet Beach man is dead after a hit and run Monday morning.
UPDATE: Vehicle, driver wanted in connection with deadly hit and run located
Panama City Beach used to be known as a driving destination, but according to airport officials...
Airport officials say PCB is now a flying destination thanks to pandemic
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out

Latest News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announced it will expand access to emergency care in Bay...
Plans for a new emergency room announced in Panama City Beach
Headliners like Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Lynyrd Skynyrd will gather at Frank Brown Park...
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam returns, organizers share optimism
Live concerts are finally making a return to Panama City Beach! NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello...
Gulf Coast Jam Back This Weekend
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried ended months of speculation and joined former governor...
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried enters Democratic Primary for governor