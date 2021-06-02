Fort Walton Beach man stabbed during attack at convenience store

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man is facing charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said he stabbed a man outside of a Beal Parkway convenience store Tuesday night.

Deputies said David Pardo, 29, of Fort Walton Beach got into an argument with the victim when he allegedly stabbed the 50-year-old man in his side.

When deputies arrived on scene, they allegedly found a bloody knife in the suspect’s pants. Officials said Okaloosa County EMS personnel happened to be at the convenience store when the stabbing occurred. They were able to give the man medical assistance.

Deputies said the victim has a collapsed lung from injuries he received during the incident. He’s currently undergoing surgery.

Pardo has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony violation of probation.

