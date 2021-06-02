Local businesses having a hard time keeping up with tourists

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Memorial Day weekend kicked off what’s expected to be a busy summer season in Panama City Beach. Some restaurants and shops said they saw record-breaking sales. But keeping up with crowds isn’t easy.

With sunshine, clear skies, and lots of visitors, local spots are back in business for the summer.

All American Diner waitress Brenda Houser said they were at capacity all Tuesday morning. She said it’s been tough serving so many tables at once.

“We do the best we can, Honey. We have two legs and two hands. We go as fast as we can,” Houser said.

And menu items have been selling out.

“We have a hard time getting some stuff from the grocery companies, which is because of the shortage in everything. We have ran out of steaks this weekend. We’ve sold so many; more than we ever do,” Houser said.

Restaurants aren’t the only ones having a hard time with the influx of visitors. Accessories on the Boardwalk owner Angela Miller said she’s just trying to stay on top of inventory.

“They’re waiting for a table at the restaurants, long waits at the restaurants. So, they linger in here,” Miller said. “In this business, we have to reorder sizes. If you wear a medium, you’re not going to come in and buy a small or a large so it’s a big task.”

Although Memorial Day weekend is over, Miller said she’s still seeing more people than usual coming into her shop. Almost too many to handle.

“We’re just so busy. I’m sorry. Glad to see everybody. Just a little overwhelmed,” Miller said.

But Miller said the stress is worth it.

“I look at the sales and they’re just better than ever. As long as they’re shopping, I stay open,” Miller said.

Whatever it takes, as long as the business keeps booming.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.