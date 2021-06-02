Nick Nelson once again with the Yankees, determined to stay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rutherford and Gulf Coast alum Nick Nelson is once again back with the New York Yankees. Nick started the season with the Yanks after a strong spring training. But an ERA of nine-plus the first few weeks of the season got him bumped back down to Triple-A Scranton. He pitched well there, and over the weekend was called back up, and Sunday pitched two hitless and scoreless innings against Detroit with two strikeouts. Tuesday I spoke with Nick about his trip to Scranton and what his frame of mind had to be once given that order back to minor league ball?

“Especially knowing that when you get sent down it’s work on stuff and really try to hone in on what you need to work on.” Nick replied. “As far as if it was command issues, or working on a certain pitch. Or something like that. You’ve really got to focus on not getting mad that you’re getting sent down, but looking at it as an opportunity to learn and work on a bunch of things.

I asked Nick to expound on that, what was it the Yankees wanted him to concentrate on when in Scranton.

(Laughs) “Pretty much to throw strikes. And they wanted me to get my pitch count up to like 60 pitches. I got away from what I was doing in spring training. And so down in Scranton I had, I talked to the pitching coach I worked with this off season. And he helped me kind of rethink what I was doing to be successful in spring training. So we’ve been working that the past month I’ve been down there.”

Sunday’s stint the only appearance Nelson has made since rejoining the Yankees. It did drop his ERA a couple of points down to 7.84. Expect that number to decrease more and more over the coming weeks if Nick can remain as focused as he appeared Sunday against the Tigers.

