Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam returns, organizers share optimism

Live concerts are finally making a return to Panama City Beach! NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Wednesday morning with the details of an upcoming country concert.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is returning this weekend after having to postpone last year’s event. Headliners like Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Lynyrd Skynyrd will gather at Frank Brown Park for this three-day event.

The gates open Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. with the music beginning at 2:30 p.m. Gates will open on Sunday at noon with the music starting at 12:30 p.m.

